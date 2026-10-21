Burglars hit at least 4 businesses on Chicago's 95th Street

Burglars hit no fewer than four businesses on 95th Street in Chicago's Beverly, Washington Heights, and Roseland neighborhoods early Wednesday morning.

In one incident, thieves hit Legacy Cutz Barbershop at 332-334 E. 95th St. at Calumet Avenue. They broke the front glass door to get inside, grabbed equipment, and ran from the scene.

Workers at the Glow³ MedSpa, at 1306 W. 95th St. near Throop Street, were also left to clean up Wednesday morning after thieves broke the front window to get in.

They grabbed electronics and ran away from the scene.

Police had information about another burglary a few blocks away at JoJo The Balloon and Flower Lady, at 1116 W. 95th St. right off Vincennes Avenue. Police said at 3:39 a.m., a burglar broke the front glass window, took a cash box and money, and ran away.

Three people also broke the front door at a business at the K.A.M. Alliance mental health and substance abuse treatment clinic, at 2215 W. 95th St. near Leavitt Street. The burglars got inside, but did not appear to have taken anything.