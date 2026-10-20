Crash-and-grab burglars target jewelry store in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood

Thieves raided a jewelry store in a crash-and-grab burglary in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

At 5:02 a.m., a Honda sedan of an unspecified model struck the front of Fanny's Jewelry at 6981 N. Clark St., police said.

Inside, the thieves took property from inside, and fled the scene in another vehicle nearby.

Video showed an entire wall missing from the jewelry store.

No one was injured, police said. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.