Crash-and-grab burglars hit 7-Eleven in Chicago's River West district

A 7-Eleven in Chicago's River West community became the latest shop early Wednesday to fall victim to a crash-and-grab burglary.

Video shows the entire front window knocked out at the 7-Eleven at 504 N. Halsted St., at the six-way intersection with Milwaukee and Grand avenues.

Police said at 4:33 a.m., at least one burglar crashed a sport-utility vehicle into the store, went in, and stole an ATM.

The burglar or burglars then got into another car and fled, leaving the crashed SUV on scene.

No injuries were reported in the burglary.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating.

Early Tuesday morning, crash-and-grab burglars hit no fewer than two stores — a jewelry store on Clark Street in Rogers Park, and a BP gas station on Broadway in Uptown.