First Alert Weather: Sunshine with high temps heading into weekend

By Ed Curran

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures heating up
Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures heating up 02:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today, more of the same with sunshine and summer temps continuing today and tomorrow.

Saturday we'll have temps of 90+ degrees.  

A cold front comes through and gives us showers overnight, Saturday to Sunday. There's a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. 

By next week we'll head back to cooler temps next week.

Stats

Normal High- 83

Thursday- 86

Sunrise- 5:17 a.m.

Forecast

Today- mostly sunny and 87

Tonight- clear and mild, 66

Saturday- mostly sunny and 91

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 6:27 AM

