First Alert Weather: Sunshine with high temps heading into weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today, more of the same with sunshine and summer temps continuing today and tomorrow.
Saturday we'll have temps of 90+ degrees.
A cold front comes through and gives us showers overnight, Saturday to Sunday. There's a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.
By next week we'll head back to cooler temps next week.
Stats
Normal High- 83
Thursday- 86
Sunrise- 5:17 a.m.
Forecast
Today- mostly sunny and 87
Tonight- clear and mild, 66
Saturday- mostly sunny and 91
