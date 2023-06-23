First Alert Weather: Sunshine with high temps heading into weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures heating up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today, more of the same with sunshine and summer temps continuing today and tomorrow.

Saturday we'll have temps of 90+ degrees.

A cold front comes through and gives us showers overnight, Saturday to Sunday. There's a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

By next week we'll head back to cooler temps next week.

Stats

Normal High- 83

Thursday- 86

Sunrise- 5:17 a.m.

Forecast

Today- mostly sunny and 87

Tonight- clear and mild, 66

Saturday- mostly sunny and 91