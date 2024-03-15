Sunny start to St. Patrick's Day weekend in Chicago

Chicago gets a cool and sunny St. Patrick's Day weekend

Chicago gets a cool and sunny St. Patrick's Day weekend

Chicago gets a cool and sunny St. Patrick's Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be mostly clear and cool Friday night with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

CBS

CBS

After a mostly clear start, clouds will increase on Saturday afternoon.

CBS

CBS

Strong west winds on Saturday with gusts up to 40 mph are expected during the afternoon. Winds shift northwesterly as a cold front moves into the area late in the day.

CBS

Highs on Sunday will struggle to reach 40 degrees, with wind chills in the 30s.

CBS

Wind chills fall to the teens and 20s Sunday night. Occasional flurries or light snow showers are also possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

Highs will only reach the upper 30s on Monday.

Temperatures will gradually moderate back to the 50s from Tuesday onward. The next chance for rain arrives toward the end of next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 39.

Saturday: Afternoon clouds, windy and warm. High of 60.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and colder. High of 40.

CBS