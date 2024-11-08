Mostly cloudy Friday night, more clouds Saturday morning in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly clear Friday night with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Clouds increase by Saturday morning, leading to a mainly cloudy day with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

Rain chances build after sunset Saturday, with scattered showers likely in the evening through most of the overnight. Rainfall amounts will be light, between 0.1 inch to 0.25 inch.

A spotty shower is possible Sunday, but expect a mainly dry and milder day in the low 60s. Strong southwest winds for Sunday could gust up to 30 miles per hour.

Dry and breezy conditions in the upper 50s are expected for the Bears game Sunday.

Next week will feature a cooler Tuesday in the low 50s, and then numerous showers for Wednesday.

