Sunny in Chicago with wind chills reaching teens by afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunny and cold day in Chicago ahead.

Wind chill values in the single digits this morning and teens this afternoon.

Steady, chilly northwest winds continue to keep the cold air in place.

Slightly milder tomorrow and still bright. Gradual warm-up is on the way.

TODAY:

SUNNY. HIGH NEAR 30.

TONIGHT:

CLEAR. LOW 27.

SUNDAY:

SUNNY. HIGH 44.

