Sunny in Chicago with wind chills reaching teens by afternoon

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunny and cold day in Chicago ahead. 

Wind chill values in the single digits this morning and teens this afternoon. 

Steady, chilly northwest winds continue to keep the cold air in place. 

Slightly milder tomorrow and still bright. Gradual warm-up is on the way.

TODAY: 

SUNNY. HIGH NEAR 30.

TONIGHT: 

CLEAR. LOW 27.

SUNDAY: 

SUNNY. HIGH 44.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 17, 2024 / 7:03 AM CST

