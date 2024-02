CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunny in Chicago today with less wind later this afternoon.

Sunshine will continue with some clouds for President's Day.

A warming trend begins with highs reaching to mid-50s by Wednesday.

TODAY:

SUNNY. HIGH 44.

TONIGHT:

CLEAR. LOW 25.

MONDAY:

PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 47.

