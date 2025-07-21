Watch CBS News
Sunday, July 20, was busiest day ever for passenger screening at O'Hare

Sunday, July 20, 2025, marked the busiest day ever for passenger screening at O'Hare International Airport.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, a total of 115,962 people passed through security checkpoints at O'Hare on Sunday alone.

The previous record of 113,772 passengers was sent this past June 22. The third highest total was set three days before that, with 111,278 on June 19.

Seven of the 10 busiest days in O'Hare history have happened this summer, the TSA said.

10-busiest-travel-days.png
Transportation Security Administration

Overall, the TSA said it screened more than 3 million travelers across the country on Sunday.

This was the fourth time the TSA has hit that mark this summer.

