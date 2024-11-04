Teen and man killed in shooting in Chicago's southwest suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed, including an Argo Community High School student, in a shooting Friday night in southwest suburban Summit.

Police said, around 10:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of 73rd and Hanover for a report of shots fired, and found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot.

Officers also responded to the area north of that scene, where they found a 34-year-old man sitting inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The man was pronounced dead Friday night, and the boy was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The man's name has not been released. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the 16-year-old as Jaydin Bahena, of Summit.

Argo Community High School confirmed Jaydin was an 11th-grade student at the school.

"Jaydin became an unnecessary victim of violence, caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. His loss is deeply felt throughout our school and community," principal Brandon J. Cotter wrote in a letter to students, parents, and staff. "Jaydin was known for his kind heart, vibrant personality, and the positive impact he had on everyone around him. Teachers and classmates alike have spoken with great admiration for him, and there has been an overwhelming out pouring of support and condolences from our community through emails and social media. This speaks to just how much Jaydin meant to so many of us."

Social workers and counselors were being made available to students and staff at Argo on Monday.

A GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses for Jaydin's family has raised more than $7,200 as of Monday afternoon.