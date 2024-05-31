Sueños Music Festival fans to get partial refunds for Sunday's cancellation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People who attend last weekend's Sueños Music Festival will be refunded only 25% of their ticket price, after Sunday's concerts were delayed and ultimately cut short due to severe weather.

The second day of the two-day Latino music festival in Grant Park was delayed four hours on Sunday due to severe weather, and then around 7:45 p.m., an announcement was made over the loudspeakers telling everyone to leave due to incoming storms before headliner Peso Pluma was able to perform.

Festival goers were able to enjoy only a small portion of the day's festivities between rounds of storms.

Organizers said festival guests who bought tickets through Front Gate Tickets will get 25% refunds in as little as 30 days, but that wasn't enough to satisfy fans who were already disappointed with the rainout.

Many fans took to social media to criticize the decision. Some also complained that there needed to be more security to control the crowd.