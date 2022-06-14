Suburban voters can cast early ballots at Union Station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County is expanding early voting with a new option for suburban voters.

Cook County Clerk's Office

Clerk Karen Yarbrough is speaking about the plan to bring an early voting site to Union Station for suburban voters who commute into the city.

It's one of more than 50 locations across Cook County where voters can drop off a ballot early. Same-day voter registration will be available at Union Station with two forms of ID.

"My Elections Team has been working diligently to deliver an election that is safe, secure, and one that offers voters the flexibility to choose a voting plan that works for them," said Yarbrough. "If you are a suburban commuter who comes through Union Station on your trip to work, please take advantage of this convenient opportunity to cast your ballot."

With the #CookCounty Clerk's Voter Information Tool, suburban voters can view their:

-Voter Registration ✅

-Polling Place📍

-Mail Ballot Status 📬

-Sample Ballot 📃

-Referenda & more 🗳



To get started, visit https://t.co/O7lsfuurVm. pic.twitter.com/zVTIpukSDI — Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough (@cookcountyclerk) June 13, 2022