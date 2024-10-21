Suburban police officer released from custody after allegedly firing gun at CPD officer

Blue Island police officer released with no charges after road rage incident

Blue Island police officer released with no charges after road rage incident

Blue Island police officer released with no charges after road rage incident

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- A Blue Island police officer was released without charges late Monday after he allegedly fired at least one shot while off duty at an also-off-duty Chicago police officer during a road rage incident over the weekend.

The Blue Island city administrator confirmed that the officer was one of their own. He is a part-time employee, and was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the Saturday incident.

The road rage incident happened on Saturday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Police said, shortly after 5 p.m., the 47-year-old off-duty Blue Island officer was in a vehicle in the 4700 block of South Halsted Street, when he pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot toward another vehicle.

It was unclear exactly what led up to the shot being fired, but police sources said an off-duty Chicago police officer was a passenger in the car that the Blue Island officer fired at.

No one was injured in the shooting, and the Chicago police officer did not return fire.

The Blue Island officer was taken into custody by Illinois State Police, and as of late Monday, charges are still pending.

Illinois State Police on Monday confirmed they assisted in the incident, but said Chicago Police are handling the investigation. As of late Monday, the CPD said they were still investigating.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed they were notified about the incident. But as of Monday morning, the office had not opened an investigation.

CBS News Chicago is not naming the officers involved.

In Illinois, an adult can be held in police custody for 48 hours before being charged. Otherwise, the defendant must be brought before a judge to determine if another 24 hours in custody is justified.

The Blue Island officer's 48-hour window just expired around 5 p.m. Monday.