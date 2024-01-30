Suburban Chicago school district reinstates fees

Watch CBS News
By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Big changes are coming to one northwest suburban school district.

Township High School District 211 is reinstating its student instruction fees.

Starting next school year, parents must pay the district $75. That's down almost $100 from the old fee.

District leaders said that money will be used to offset the cost of books and other supplies.

The fee was waived for four years during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

CBS Chicago Team
First published on January 30, 2024 / 6:22 PM CST

