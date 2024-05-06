Watch CBS News
Suburban Chicago family thanks police for cracking case of Karen Snider

CHICAGO (CBS) — After 58 years, a man has been arrested for the murder of a young mother from Calumet City.

On Monday, her family called it a significant step toward justice.

James Barbier, 79, was charged in connection to Karen Snider's death in November of 1966. 

Her autopsy revealed the then 18-year-old mother was stabbed more than 120 times.

Her family joined Calumet City's mayor and detectives to discuss the cold case.

Paula Larson was a baby when her mother was murdered. She thanked the detectives who reopened the case.

"The two investigators picked up the file and ran with it. And now we are here. I'm still on, with my family, a journey to justice. It's not over, but we are closer than we ever were in 57 years," Larson said. 

Barbier is set to be back in court on May 21.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 11:49 AM CDT

