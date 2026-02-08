Students unveil new board game at Black History Month Pancake Breakfast in Aurora, Illinois

Students in Aurora, Illinois, gathered this weekend for an Annual Black History Month Pancake Breakfast.

Aurora's Quad County Urban League held the event Saturday morning at the Prisco Center. The event raises money for scholarships and brings together community members.

Young people at the event enjoyed pancakes, eggs, bacon, and fruit, while taking part in a student-versus-adult "Black History Jeopardy" competition. The students won, Aurora in Black noted.

Middle and high school students from the Quad County Urban League's Tomorrow's Scientists, Students, Technicians, and Managers program also introduced a new Monopoly-inspired board game called "Legacy Lane: Paths of Progress."

"Our game, Legacy Lane, was created by us to honor Black History Month," Kai Williamson, a seventh grader in the program, said in a news release. "This game helps players learn about real-life experiences faced by African Americans today. As players move through the board, they explore opportunities, face challenges, and learn about teamwork to lead to success."

Elected officials and community activists attended the breakfast, as well as the Waubonsee Community College basketball team, which stopped by before a game on Saturday afternoon.