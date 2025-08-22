Chicago police warn of multiple car burglaries in Logan Square neighborhood

Chicago police issued an alert about a string of car burglaries that happened on the city's Northwest Side earlier this week.

The burglaries happened on Tuesday and Wednesday during the afternoon and evening hours in the 2700 block of North California Avenue and the 2700 block of North Washtenaw Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Police said the suspect, only described as a male, entered unlocked cars or broke the side passenger window and stole money, credit cards, tools, laptops, wallets, and a backpack.

Residents are reminded to be aware of suspicious people in the area, make sure all doors and windows are secured, and not to leave anything valuable and in view inside their vehicles.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference numbers: JJ381803, JJ381804, JJ381236, JJ382503, JJ382876, and JJ383475.