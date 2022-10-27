Group robs valet at Streeterville parking garage, steals four cars

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Car thieves hit a valet stand Thursday morning in Streeterville, making off with four vehicles and other items.

Police said five men went into the parking garage in the 200 block of East Delaware Place around 3:45 a.m., stole a 45-year-old man's belongings, and then stole cars that still had the keys in them. They also grabbed the keys to the valet office.

A property manager for the building's condo association sent tenants a message saying the thieves got into the garage by using a vehicle to block the beam that allows the garage door to close.

After four people got out of the car, they approached the garage attendant, and took his cell phone, before stealing four cars, according to the letter from the property manager.

The garage attendant was not injured.

"Please know that safety and security are of utmost importance to us. The Board and Management are reviewing safety procedures for the garage to determine if any additional measures should be taken. In the meantime, the garage doors will remain locked at all times and we will be temporarily stopping all transient parking between the hours of 12 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., as well as requiring all transient parkers to demonstrate they have a parking ticket," the letter stated.

Area Three detectives were investigating the robbery. No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.