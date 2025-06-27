Man seriously injured in Streeterville stabbing, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man was seriously injured in a stabbing in the city's Streeterville neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Police said around 1 p.m. a 56-year-old man became involved in an argument with someone who is known to CPD. The suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the man multiple times in his body, then ran away.

Police said the 56-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was initially listed in serious condition. No further details about the victim were available.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing. Police have not given out further information about the suspect.