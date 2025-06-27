Watch CBS News
Man seriously injured in Streeterville stabbing, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

CBS Chicago

Chicago police said a man was seriously injured in a stabbing in the city's Streeterville neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Police said around 1 p.m. a 56-year-old man became involved in an argument with someone who is known to CPD. The suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the man multiple times in his body, then ran away.

Police said the 56-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was initially listed in serious condition. No further details about the victim were available.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.  Police have not given out further information about the suspect. 

