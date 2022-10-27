Watch CBS News
Child shot in Chicago: Stray bullet strikes 7-year-old boy in Humboldt Park

By Jermont Terry

/ CBS Chicago

7-year-old boy struck, critically wounded in Humboldt Park home
7-year-old boy shot, critically wounded in Humboldt Park home 01:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 7-year-old boy was struck and critically wounded by a stray bullet in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

At 8:22 p.m., a family member told police the boy was in the bathroom in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue when a bullet came through the window and struck the boy.

The boy was struck in the abdomen and was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

A neighbor, Xiomara, said she knows the little boy very well.

"My son plays with the little boy that ended up getting shot – and I mean, we have the kids outside all the time. I have little ones that run around," she said. "My son and him are best friends. They play with each other in the backyard all the time – all the time."

WATCH LIVE: Chicago Police Deputy Chief Ron Pontecore has an update on the shooting:


No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Five detectives are investigating.

Jermont Terry
Jermont Terry joined the CBS 2 team in October 2019. He's born and raised on Chicago's South Side. He's happy to return home to report on his community after 18 years of uncovering stories across the country.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 9:50 PM

