Child shot in Chicago: Stray bullet strikes 7-year-old boy in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 7-year-old boy was struck and critically wounded by a stray bullet in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

At 8:22 p.m., a family member told police the boy was in the bathroom in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue when a bullet came through the window and struck the boy.

The boy was struck in the abdomen and was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

A neighbor, Xiomara, said she knows the little boy very well.

"My son plays with the little boy that ended up getting shot – and I mean, we have the kids outside all the time. I have little ones that run around," she said. "My son and him are best friends. They play with each other in the backyard all the time – all the time."

No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Five detectives are investigating.