7-year-old dies after being hit by stray bullet

Police then learned that a boy, identified as Akeem Briscoe by the Medical Examiner's Office, had been in the bathroom washing his hands in a home in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue when a bullet came through the window and struck him.
