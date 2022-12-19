Watch CBS News
Stranger helps Chicago woman pay for Christmas gifts after her car was stolen

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A single mom from Chicago is going to have a happy holidays after the generosity of a CBS 2 viewer.

We told you about Tina Swopes on Friday. She had her Kia car stolen.

She got it back, all busted up.

Now it's in the repair shop and she's stuck with a $1,500 a month rental.

She wasn't going to be able to afford Christmas gifts, until a mystery caller saved the day, giving her $400.

"She called me literally after it aired on the six o'clock news," Swopes said. "She was going to make me cry, because I've never been in a situation like this where I needed help."

Now Swopes just needs to find time while her kids are at school, and before the monster storm moves in, to finish that Christmas shopping.

