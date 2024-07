CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms are on the way for the Chicago area.

Tuesday starts out dry with humidity and highs in the upper 80s.

Storms are expected by the afternoon, closer to 4 p.m. Once this front clears by the evening, it'll turn cooler and less humid for the rest of the week.

Building heat and humidity is expected for the weekend with highs in the 90s starting Sunday. This pattern holds for the start of early next week.