Watch CBS News
Weather

Storm risk emerging for Chicago on Tuesday

By David Yeomans, Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Severe weather returns on Tuesday
Severe weather returns on Tuesday 02:04

CHICAGO (CBS) — A rare, potentially destructive storm system out of the Plains on Monday will target Illinois and Indiana by Tuesday morning.

cbsn-2023-7.png
CBS

The NOAA Storm Prediction Center has parts of Oklahoma and Kansas in a rare "high risk" of severe weather Monday, including potentially violent, long-track tornadoes. 

This large complex of storms is expected to trek all the way to our neck of the woods just in time for the Tuesday morning commute.

adi-svr.png
CBS

Storms will be weaker when they arrive, but they may still bring strong wind gusts and small hail on Tuesday morning. 

bar-graph-next-12-hrs-pop-dy.png
CBS

Following a break in the rain midday, strong to severe storms may fire up again Tuesday afternoon. 

The risk of hail, wind damage, and an isolated tornado is highest tomorrow in northwest Indiana.

Periods of rain continue throughout the week, with much cooler weather beginning Thursday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with rain moving into western suburbs before dawn. Low: 58

Tomorrow: Morning rain and thunderstorms, then scattered storms again late. Severe weather risk. High: 75

Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 76

7-day-forecast-pm-39.png
CBS


First published on May 5, 2024 / 6:43 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.