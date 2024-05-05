Storm risk emerging for Chicago on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A rare, potentially destructive storm system out of the Plains on Monday will target Illinois and Indiana by Tuesday morning.

The NOAA Storm Prediction Center has parts of Oklahoma and Kansas in a rare "high risk" of severe weather Monday, including potentially violent, long-track tornadoes.

This large complex of storms is expected to trek all the way to our neck of the woods just in time for the Tuesday morning commute.

Storms will be weaker when they arrive, but they may still bring strong wind gusts and small hail on Tuesday morning.

Following a break in the rain midday, strong to severe storms may fire up again Tuesday afternoon.

The risk of hail, wind damage, and an isolated tornado is highest tomorrow in northwest Indiana.

Periods of rain continue throughout the week, with much cooler weather beginning Thursday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with rain moving into western suburbs before dawn. Low: 58

Tomorrow: Morning rain and thunderstorms, then scattered storms again late. Severe weather risk. High: 75

Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 76

