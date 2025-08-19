Storm damage, flooding closes several schools in Oswego, Illinois

Storm damage, flooding closes several schools in Oswego, Illinois

Storm damage, flooding closes several schools in Oswego, Illinois

Several schools in west suburban Oswego, Illinois, were damaged after overnight storms.

Oswego students will have a virtual learning day after District 308 officials said a drain pipe failed, leading to flooding that damaged multiple floods.

The district called restoration crews to 10 buildings, including Oswego East High School, Oswego High School, and Long Beach Elementary School.

At Oswego East High School, multiple floors were damaged, and officials said "additional water continued to settle into the building through Sunday evening." At Oswego High School, crews are working to clear standing water in the gymnasium and surrounding hallways.

Some schools held in-person classes despite the water damage.

Despite the quick response to the flood damage, the district said cooling financial constraints and postponed maintenance have left the district with "urgent issues."

"Several cooling systems are no longer functioning as intended, which has required ongoing patchwork fixes to avoid moisture accumulation and keep temperatures comfortable. Recent districtwide facility inspections underscored the significant attention needed to restore systems to their original reliability," District officials said in a written statement.

Officials said the district continues to respond as quickly as resources allow to keep buildings safe and operational.