Over 1,000 Stop the Bleed kits placed at hundreds of locations around Chicago, OEMC announced
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Office of Emergency Management and Communication announced that it has installed more than one thousand Stop the Bleed kits around Chicago to help people in emergencies.
According to the office, the move is part of the Safe Chicago program, which provides additional public safety measures to residents, city employees, and visitors.
About 1,004 kits have been installed at 600 locations in the city since 2021.
The bleeding control kits were put in popular areas to help whenever there was an emergency, including car crashes, gun violence, or other severe trauma. The kits are stocked with supplies, such as gloves, tourniquets, and gauze, used to save a life until first responders can get on the scene.
The office also added lifesaving kits along the Chicago Riverwalk, in tour boats and water taxis, and at the Chicago Architecture Center ahead of the summer season.
Some of the locations where the bleeding kits can be found include:
- Art Institute of Chicago
- Chicago Architecture Center
- Chicago Cultural Center
- Chicago Harbor Safety Committee
- Chicago History Museum
- Chicago Public Library locations
- Chicago Riverwalk
- Chicago School of the Art Institute
- City Colleges of Chicago
- City Hall
- Field Museum
- Guaranteed Rate
- Marine Vessels on the Chicago River
- Millennium Park
- Navy Pier
- Wrigley Field
- United Center