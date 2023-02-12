Suspect arrested after crashing stolen CTA car in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is in custody after stealing a CTA car and crashing it in South Loop Sunday morning.

Chicago police said around 6 a.m., the unidentified suspect broke the window of the car with an unknown object, in the 1400 block of South State Street.

Upon entry, the suspect fled northbound in the car before crashing in the 1200 block of South Wabash Avenue.

The person was placed into custody and taken to Northwestern Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Area Three detectives are investigating.