Suspect charged after slamming stolen Jeep into squad cars in Munster

MUNSTER, Ill. (CBS) – The suspect who slammed a stolen Jeep into police cars Wednesday night in Munster is facing multiple charges, Indiana State Police announced Saturday.

Roy Viverette, 30, of Hammond is facing four felony charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, and auto theft. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for theft.

Just before 8 p.m., Munster police officers located the stolen Jeep at a gas station near Ridge Road and Manor Avenue.

As the officers pulled into the gas station's parking lot, police said Viverette slammed his vehicle into the squad cars. One of the officers fired into the suspect's windshield.

The suspect tried to run away but was tasered and arrested.

Police say he has a warrant out of Cook County for numerous offenses in Illinois.