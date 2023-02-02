Munster police fire shots at man wanted in stolen car, numerous offenses in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Indiana State Police are investigating after shots were fired by officers during the arrest of a car theft suspect in Munster Wednesday night.

Just before 8 p.m., Munster police officers located a stolen Jeep at a gas station near Ridge Road and Manor Avenue.

As the officers pulled into the gas station's parking lot, police said the suspect slammed his vehicle into the squad cars.

One officer fired into the suspect's windshield.

The suspect tried to run away, but police caught up with him, tasered him, and arrested him.

Police say the suspect is from Hammond and has a warrant out of Cook County for numerous offenses in Illinois.