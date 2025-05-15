Semi rollover crash blocking traffic on Stevenson Expressway near Bolingbrook, Illinois

Watch CBS News
By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

A semi rollover crash on the inbound Stevenson Expressway was blocking traffic Thursday morning near southwest suburban Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Illinois State Police said, around 9:15 a.m., a semi-tractor trailer overturned in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Bolingbrook.

The overturned truck was blocking all inbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway, and traffic was only getting through on the right shoulder as of 10:45 a.m.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 355 to inbound I-55 also were closed, police said.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Two heavy-duty tow trucks were working to upright the overturned truck.

