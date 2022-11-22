Jury clears Sterigenics in second trial over toxic emissions

Sterigenics found not liable in second lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after a Cook County jury awarded a record $363 million in damages to a Willowbrook woman after finding Sterigenics caused her cancer, another woman lost her lawsuit against the medical device sterilization company.

Teresa Fornek sued Sterigenics and two associated companies, claiming toxic gas emitted from Stergenics' industrial plant gave her cancer.

But a jury on Friday ruled against Fornek, determining Sterigenics wasn't to blame, and does not owe her any damages.

Fornek can still appeal the verdict.

The decision comes after a separate Cook County jury in September awarded $363 million to Sue Kamuda, finding Sterigenics liable for her cancer.

Sterigenics still faces hundreds of lawsuits from other people who say the plant made them sick. Those lawsuits will be consolidated into groups of 10 to speed up the process of taking them to trial.