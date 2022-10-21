Watch CBS News
Judge allows Sterigenics lawsuits to be consolidated into groups of 10

By Jackie Kostek

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Cook County judge ruled Friday that hundreds of remaining lawsuits against Sterigenics will be tried in groups, in hopes of getting those cases to trial faster.

Attorneys for more than 700 people are suing the medical sterilization company, accusing Sterigenics of causing cancer in the surrounding community by releasing unsafe levels of the carcinogen ethylene oxide into the air.

Sue Kamuda, of Willowbrook, was awarded $363 million in damages last month after a jury determined emissions from the now-shuttered Sterigenics plant caused her breast cancer.

After the decision in Kamuda's case came down last month, her lawyer said ruling in her favor was a step in the right direction and should set the tone for future cases. Sterigenics said it would challenge that original decision through all appropriate process, including appeals. 

Kamuda's lawsuit was the first of more than 700 against Sterigenics to go to trial, and attorneys representing the remaining plaintiffs hope consolidating the remaining cases into groups of 10 will help them get justice sooner.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 9:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

