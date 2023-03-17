2's Got Your Ticket: 'Describe the Night'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Poets, KGB agents, 90 years of history and mystery.

They all come together at Steppenwolf Theatre in its latest Chicago premiere. With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole sits down with the playwright who wove it all together.

Calling "Describe the Night" a historical mystery really doesn't do it justice. But it does get you thinking about facts and incidents spanning 90 years that could possibly be related.

At one end of the mystery is the 1920's journal of Russian writer Isaac Babel, at the other end, the 2010 plane crashed that killed members of Poland's government where the journal resurfaces. The playwright, Pulitzer prize-nominated Rajiv Joseph, spoke with Gerasole about the play and its themes.

It takes some time to unfold all the layers of "Describe the Night." Be prepared for a run time close to three hours.

Epic, exhilarating and in-the-round, DESCRIBE THE NIGHT is finally here! #DescribeTheNightSTC



Now playing through April 9 in our new Ensemble Theater. No seat is more than 20 feet from the stage. Tickets start at just $20. #theatre #theater #trailer #chicago #goseeaplay pic.twitter.com/fDrDwkfnEs — Steppenwolf Theatre (@SteppenwolfThtr) March 14, 2023