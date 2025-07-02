State Rep. Hoan Huynh running to succeed Jan Schakowsky in Congress for Illinois' 9th District

Current Illinois State Rep. Hoan Huynh has entered the Democratic field to succeed Jan Schakowsky in the U.S. Congress.

Schakowsky, who has represented Illinois' 9th District since 1998, is retiring in 2026 after her current term in the House of Representatives ends.

Huynh is currently the Illinois General Assembly as the representative for the state's 13th district, which covers parts of Uptown, Andersonville and Lincoln Square. He filed paperwork to run for Congress late Tuesday night.

He released a campaign video Wednesday morning, becoming the eleventh candidate to enter the race for the Democratic nomination. He joins other popular elected officials in the area, including Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss and State Senator Laura Fine.

The 9th District sweeps along the lakefront from Uptown through Evanston and Skokie before jogging west to Morton Grove and all the way out to Algonquin.

The people who have filed paperwork to run for the Democratic nomination are: David Abrevaya, Kat Abughazaleh, Bushra Amiwala, Danie Biss, Laura Fine, Miracle Jenkins, Bethany Johnson, Bruce Leon, Laura Million, Howard Rosenblum and Rocio Cleveland. Mark Su has filed to run as a Republican.

According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, the general primary will e held on March 17, 2026.