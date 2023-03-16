Watch CBS News
Indiana State Police K9 to receive donated protective vest

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A special member of the Indiana State Police will soon be patrolling with extra protection.

This is police K9 Jett.

A special member of the Indiana State Police will soon be patrolling with extra protection. This is police K9 Jett. He's getting a new protective vest. Provided to CBS

He's getting a new protective vest.

It's a donation from a charity called "Vested Interest in K9's."

The group has given out vests to more than 4,900 police dogs across the country. Jett's vest is expected to arrive in eight to 10 weeks.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 5:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

