Staffer at The Book Cellar in Chicago gets $500 bonus from author James Patterson

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of independent bookstore workers across the country—including one in Chicago—were the recipients of a big holiday surprise Wednesday.

Since 2015, bestselling author James Patterson has given out holiday bonuses to independent bookstore workers across the country. This year, a $500 bonus went to Addison Roberts—who works at The Book Cellar, at 4736 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lincoln Square.

Roberts said she was surprised to find out she had won a bonus.

"I mean, I know all of us kind of try to pool in and nominate at least one person a year. When I had asked my co-workers who they were nominating this year, they were just like, 'I don't know.' And so I thought we just weren't doing I," Roberts said. "And so when I got a call yesterday from the American Book Sellers Association, it was definitely a surprise to learn that I had won too."

Roberts was grateful to her coworkers Diane Dugard and Kelci Dean for nominating her. Dugard was herself a recipient of a bonus from Patterson in 2022. She also thanked her mom, who works as a librarian in an academic setting.

"It's an incredibly special feeling just to know that the work that I have done and continue to do is just being appreciated by not only my co-workers, but the members of the community as well—and the things that I do actually make a difference and it means the world," Roberts said.

Patterson said she plans to make sure others can enjoy the benefits of her bonus.

"There is something that previous winners that have worked here have done, and that's at least splitting some of it and just giving everyone else like a little gift card or something to a local business nearby—just to not only spread and share that wealth, but also to include the local community and the local businesses around. So that's definitely something in the plans," she said. "Maybe I might get a few books. Maybe some James Patterson titles too so for sure."

Patterson said he gives out the bonuses every year because booksellers save lives—and he is happy to acknowledge them and their hard work.