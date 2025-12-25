St. Sabina volunteers deliver over 1,500 meals to those in need on Christmas Day

More than 1,500 people are feeling the Christmas joy thanks to St. Sabina Church in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The church purchased full holiday meals from six Black-owned caterers — dinner and dessert — and volunteers packed them up along with toys for kids and gift cards for their parents. Then they took them to 10 shelters and ministries across the South Side, three veterans' homes, and the 6th District police station.

Organizers said nearly 1,600 people will receive meals and toys for their children.

"It is important to remember, be kind and thoughtful, and take care of our brothers and sisters who may not have a place to call home and those who serve this country and community. Caring for others is one of the fundamental teachings of Jesus. We must remember that as we celebrate his birth," said Father Michael Pfleger.