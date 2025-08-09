St. Rita of Cascia Parish displays eucharistic miracles exhibit designed by first millennial saint

St. Rita of Cascia Parish in Chicago on Saturday debuted an exhibit designed by the soon-to-be-canonized first millennial saint, Carlo Acutis.

The Vatican International Exhibit of Eucharistic Miracles of the World, designed by Acutis, features panels of photos and descriptions of eucharistic miracles that the Italian teenager documented on his website before his death in 2006.

The exhibit is open Sunday at St. Rita from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the St. Augustine Hall.

Acutis was only 15 years old when he died from leukemia. Born in London, he grew up in Milan where he managed the website for his parish and later a Vatican-based academy. He's often referred to as the patron saint of the internet, after he developed a website logging eucharistic miracles, making the information accessible to a wider audience.

Pope Leo XIV announced that Acutis will be canonized on Sept. 7.