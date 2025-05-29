St. Ann School in Pilsen unveils project showcasing history, contributions of community

A group of eighth graders at a Pilsen middle school has been working on a project to preserve and celebrate the contributions of immigrants over the years.

Now it's on display for all of the community to enjoy.

The Pilsen Project was unveiled on Thursday, the last day of school for the students at St Ann School at 2211 W. 18th Pl.

Principal Kathleen Fox said the project originated in 2019 when the church behind the school was turned into condos.

"Our eighth graders at the time were really disheartened to see that change in the community, and from it came the Pilsen Project, so they can preserve the history of their beloved neighborhood," Fox said.

The project consists of five parts—the buddy benches, the story book, the garden, the mural, and the documentary.

The mural includes depictions of St. Ann, Mary, and the Chicago skyline, aiming to capture the school's spirit.

"We've been working it for about a week to two weeks, I would say," eighth-grader Nate Edders said.

He said his favorite part of the project is the buddy benches, as they capture the neighborhood's image.

"I think that kind of capturing image of Pilsen and then putting it into a community bench is just."

'We're trying to give back to more than St. Ann School," Fox said. "We wanna make sure that the whole Pilsen community is able to celebrate and use this project, so they're welcome to use our garden, they're welcome to use our benches, so we can preserve the history together, St. Ann and Pilsen."

School officials say the project allowed the students to show their community pride and demonstrate their leadership skills.