Squad car hits driver while attempting traffic control on I-94 at Dundee Road

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is recovering after being struck by a Cook County Sherriff's squad car who was attempting traffic control following an accident early Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 1:10 a.m., Chicago troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on I-94 northbound at Dundee Road.

Police say the driver had just been involved in a car accident when they exited the vehicle and ran across three lanes where the squad car was located.

With lights activated, the squad car was trying to block the third lane for traffic control. As the car was backing up, it struck the driver, ISP said.

That person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available.