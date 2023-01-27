Driver cited after striking ISP squad car on northbound Stevenson Expressway

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – An Illinois State Police car was struck by another vehicle while performing a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

Officials investigated the two-vehicle traffic crash on northbound I-55 north of Lockport Road in Will County around 5:07 p.m.

ISP said a trooper was stationary in the left lane of the expressway, with emergency lights activated, while performing a traffic stop on a vehicle that stopped in the left lane. During this time, a gray 2010 Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound failed to yield and struck the left side of the ISP squad car.

Illinois State Police

The Trooper was inside of the squad car at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

The driver of the Hyundai, 28-year-old Zachary B. Taylor of Bolingbrook, was issued citations for violating Scott's Law – failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

So far this year, ISP had three Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight troopers sustained injuries.