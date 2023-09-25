New sports mural unveiled in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A non-profit on Chicago's West Side has a whole new look.

Check out the brand new soccer mural just unveiled at Intentional Sports in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

The 25-foot art piece is described as a "coaching mural" and includes instructions for young players on soccer drills and techniques.

The mural is part of a project intended to make soccer more accessible to the community and introduce more Black youth to the game.

