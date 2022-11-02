Watch CBS News
Local News

Speeding car caused fiery Dolton crash where one person was killed

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

High rate of speed caused fiery Dolton crash where one was killed
High rate of speed caused fiery Dolton crash where one was killed 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Driving way too fast.

That's what caused a fiery crash. The police chief in Dolton tells CBS 2 News that a driver was driving at a high rate of speed before causing this fiery crash.

It happened on Sibley Boulevard, near Wentworth on the far South Side. The chief said the car was speeding when it hit a second vehicle, spun around, then hit a semi driving the opposite direction.

The speeding car then caught fire and crews weren't able to rescue the driver. No one else was hurt. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 5:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.