Southwest Side Chicago businesses join up to give out Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need

Thanksgiving turkey giveaway for those in need held on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several businesses on the city's Southwest Side are making sure hundreds of families can celebrate Thanksgiving.

More than 400 turkeys were given away on Sunday in the West Elsdon neighborhood—and for many, the event was about more than just a free meal.

A simple turkey could make someone's day. Rita Perez is one such person—holidays are tough for her since her son was killed in 2007, and on top of it, she recently lost her job.

"I wasn't really planning on having a big Thanksgiving dinner, but this is going to help a whole lot, yes. I'm truly grateful—just for the simple, just a turkey." Perez said. "You know, it put a smile on my face, and knowing that it's good people out here."

The event Sunday was the second annual La Michoacana Premium and Friends Turkey Giveaway, heled at 5160 S. Pulaski Rd.

"Everybody deserves to have a great Thanksgiving with their family, a nice meal, and why not?" said event organizer Omar Corral. "All the support that they give us through all the years, it's just great to give back a little; give back with all of our hearts."

The message got out, and the line wrapped around the plaza where the giveaway was held.

"It's an accomplishment that we all made, you know?" said Corral. "Just seeing all the families happy, excited that they're able to celebrate their Thanksgiving with their families."

A total of 17 businesses and entrepreneurs dug in their pockets and paid for 470 turkeys, 500 food trays, and 300 pies. The total cost was $6,000."

Carlos Deleon is one of the vendors who contributed. He is a Chicago Police Officer who's also a part of the Chicago Police Football Club.

"We're not just in a uniform," said Officer Deleon. "We're not just solely for ourselves, but we're also for the community—showing that we'll give back to them."

Deleon said the football club is also raising money for slain Officer Enrique Martinez's family.

"Unfortunately, an ongoing habit that we've picked up. So, you know, making bracelets, T-shirts, taking food to the families—and all the proceeds from the bracelets and the T-shirts, they go to them," Deleon said.

Corral said they accomplished their goals and gave away all the turkeys. He is aiming to give away 1,000 turkeys next year.