South suburban Chicago man charged in suspected DUI crash that left another man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man stood charged Wednesday with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide in a crash last month that left a man dead in the south suburbs.

Terence Smith, 59, has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless homicide in the Dec. 16 crash in unincorporated Bloom Township, according to the Cook County Sheriff's office.

At 8:27 a.m. that Saturday, Cook County Sheriff's police were called for the multi-vehicle crash at Sauk Trail and Western Avenue. They found Walter Smith, 71 – who was not related to Terence Smith – at the scene with multiple injuries, and three vehicles with severe damage.

Walter Smith died at an area hospital soon afterward.

Sheriff's police later learned Terence Smith, of University Park, was headed west on Sauk Trail at a high speed – and he was trying to pass another car when he hit Walter Smith's car. The force in turn caused Walter Smith's car to strike another vehicle, the Sheriff's office said.

The driver of the third vehicle declined medical attention at the scene, the Sheriff's office said.

Terence Smith was taken to a hospital from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, and was found to have a blood alcohol content greater than .08, the Sheriff's office said.

The Cook County State's Attorney's office approved the felony charges against Terence Smith on Monday. He was due for an initial court appearance at the Markham Courthouse Wednesday.