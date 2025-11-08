Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Auburn Gresham

A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Auburn Gresham on Chicago's South Side on Friday night.

Chicago police said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found dead with two gunshot wounds to the chest inside a car in the 8800 block of South Lowe just after 10 p.m.

Police said the man was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the victim was shot by multiple men who fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made.

Area Two detectives are investigating.