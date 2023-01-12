CPD seek vehicle involved in South Side homicide last month

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide that happened last month on the city's South Side.

On Thursday, CPD released images and surveillance of the black four-door sedan last seen on Dec. 10, in the 0-100 block of East Marquette Road in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said around 4:16 a.m., officers responded to an EMS call where they found a 59-year-old male victim lying on the ground behind his vehicle with various injuries. The victim was unable to speak with responding officers.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead on Dec. 29. His death was ruled a homicide, according to police.

Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.