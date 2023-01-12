Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD seek vehicle involved in South Side homicide last month

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide that happened last month on the city's South Side.

On Thursday, CPD released images and surveillance of the black four-door sedan last seen on Dec. 10, in the 0-100 block of East Marquette Road in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Homicide | 0-100 block of E. Marquette Rd | RD #JF504906 | 12/10/2022 by Chicago Police on YouTube

Police said around 4:16 a.m., officers responded to an EMS call where they found a 59-year-old male victim lying on the ground behind his vehicle with various injuries. The victim was unable to speak with responding officers.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead on Dec. 29. His death was ruled a homicide, according to police. 

car-wanted-in-marquette-2.png
Chicago Police Department
car-wanted-marquette.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380. 

First published on January 12, 2023 / 12:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.