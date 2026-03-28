Man shot, killed while inside house by drive-by shooter on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot and killed inside his house during a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side.

Chicago police said the 45-year-old man was inside his house in the 5700 block of South May Street when a gray sedan drove past and someone inside fired shots into the house.

The man was shot in the head and pronounced dead a the scene.

Video from the scene shows a bullet hole in one of the windows.

No further details were released.

Area One detectives are investigating.