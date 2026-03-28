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Man shot, killed while inside house by drive-by shooter on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was shot and killed inside his house during a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side. 

Chicago police said the 45-year-old man was inside his house in the 5700 block of South May Street when a gray sedan drove past and someone inside fired shots into the house. 

The man was shot in the head and pronounced dead a the scene. 

Video from the scene shows a bullet hole in one of the windows.   

No further details were released. 

Area One detectives are investigating. 

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