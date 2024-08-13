Watch CBS News
Search on for people who were in car in South Side Chicago hit-and-run

By Chrissy Amaya

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday were asking for help in finding the people who were in a car that struck and seriously injured someone crossing the street in the Fuller Park neighborhood last month.

On Saturday, July 20, at 9:19 p.m., the pedestrian was crossing the street in the crosswalk in the 5400 block of South Wells Street—just north of Garfield Boulevard. A white 2016 Dodge Charter SXT four-door sedan struck the pedestrian, police said.

The car was found abandoned minutes later in the 200 block of West Marquette Road in then the Englewood neighborhood.

Police have released an image of the actual car being sought in the hit-and-run. They want to hear from anyone who saw the occupants getting out of the car.

fuller-park-hit-and-run-car-1.png
Chicago Police

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

