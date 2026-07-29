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Man dead, another critically hurt after shooting in South Shore

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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One man was killed, and another was critically injured in a shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. 

Chicago police said two men were found with gunshot wounds in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue just before midnight. 

Police said a 35-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He later died and has not been identified by officials. 

A 42-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition. 

Police said the circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation by Area One detectives.

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