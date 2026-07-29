Man dead, another critically hurt after shooting in South Shore

One man was killed, and another was critically injured in a shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago police said two men were found with gunshot wounds in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue just before midnight.

Police said a 35-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He later died and has not been identified by officials.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Police said the circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation by Area One detectives.